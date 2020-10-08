ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.
NYSE CBH opened at $9.05 on Thursday. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58.
ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Company Profile
