Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCZ)

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NCZ opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

