Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:ACV)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

Shares of ACV stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

