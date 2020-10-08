Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $24.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,483.88. 87,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,530.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,413.74. The company has a market cap of $992.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

