American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Price Down 7%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares were down 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $16.32. Approximately 534,422 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 255,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMSC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Superconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Superconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.93 million, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.99.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 46.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 12.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 26.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 74,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

