Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) fell 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.06. 36,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 37,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Amex Exploration in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF)

Amex Exploration Inc, a mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold and base metal projects in Canada. It holds interests in the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds 100% interests in the Cameron property which, consists of 13 mining claims covering an area of 731 hectares; Madeleine West property consisting of 11 mining claims covering an area of 617 hectares; Madeleine East property, which consists of 3 mining claims covering an area of 168 hectares; and Pusticamica property consisting of 46 mining claims covering an area of 2,600 hectares situated in Lebel-sur-QuÃ©villon, Quebec.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.