Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Down 6.8%

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) shares fell 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $239.00 and last traded at $240.09. 5,584,495 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 2,890,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.56.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $140.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 929,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,455,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Amgen by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,412,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,341,000 after purchasing an additional 225,088 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its position in Amgen by 5.0% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 126.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swift Run Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

