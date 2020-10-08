Analysts Anticipate Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.26. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.28).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Compass Point downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

PSTL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 43,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,523. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $143.34 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.08.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,931.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,759,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.