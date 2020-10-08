Analysts Expect Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Post -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($3.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($2.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07.

TPTX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.87. 444,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.91. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $99.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,066,000 after purchasing an additional 780,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,765,000 after buying an additional 695,062 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $69,224,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,729,000 after buying an additional 36,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 45.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 985,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,992,000 after buying an additional 306,486 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

