Analysts Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Verint Systems reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of VRNT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.65. 16,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,521. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 218.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $44.53.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $1,136,539.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $170,912.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,952.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,127 shares of company stock worth $1,928,094. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 392.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 106.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $229,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

