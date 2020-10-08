Analysts Set Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Target Price at €99.27

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €101.42 ($119.31).

DHER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of Delivery Hero stock traded down €0.48 ($0.56) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €98.52 ($115.91). 334,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €38.59 ($45.40) and a 12-month high of €106.20 ($124.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €93.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.