Analysts Set Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Target Price at $6.50

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

EXTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Shares of EXTR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,512. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $500.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 588,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,972.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 20.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 9.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.