Analyzing Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) & CEVA (OTCMKTS:CEVA)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CEVA and Nanoflex Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 2 4 0 2.67 Nanoflex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

CEVA presently has a consensus target price of $46.40, indicating a potential upside of 12.21%. Given CEVA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CEVA is more favorable than Nanoflex Power.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CEVA and Nanoflex Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $87.15 million 10.51 $30,000.00 $0.14 295.36 Nanoflex Power $290,000.00 14.52 -$13.52 million N/A N/A

CEVA has higher revenue and earnings than Nanoflex Power.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and Nanoflex Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA 1.58% 2.20% 1.86% Nanoflex Power N/A N/A -2,468.93%

Volatility & Risk

CEVA has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanoflex Power has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nanoflex Power shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of CEVA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CEVA beats Nanoflex Power on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications. The company also provides IPs for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi platforms. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Nanoflex Power

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents and their foreign counterparts. Its patented and patent-pending technologies include Gallium Arsenide based solar thin films; and organic photovoltaic materials, architectures, and fabrication processes for ultra-thin solar films offering aesthetics, such as semi-transparency and tinting, and highly flexible form factors. The company's technologies are targeted at various applications comprising portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating glazing or windows, and ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer and Internet of Things application, including sensors. NanoFlex Power Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

