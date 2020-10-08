Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Approach Resources shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 326,146 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.17.

About Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX)

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas.

