Augur Reaches Market Cap of $151.90 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Augur has a total market cap of $151.90 million and $8.35 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $13.81 or 0.00126917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Crex24, Livecoin and Bithumb. During the last seven days, Augur has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00252716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00037351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00087069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.01520622 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00156641 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Kraken, Gate.io, Crex24, DragonEX, AirSwap, Gatecoin, Liqui, Binance, Bitsane, GOPAX, BitBay, ChaoEX, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Zebpay, BX Thailand, Upbit, Bittrex, Bitbns, IDEX, Ethfinex, ABCC, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Mercatox, Koinex, Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

