AVI Japan Opportunity Trust plc (AJOT.L) (LON:AJOT) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of AVI Japan Opportunity Trust plc (AJOT.L) (LON:AJOT) shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.40). 30,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 157,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.75 ($1.38).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

