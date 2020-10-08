Azrieli Group (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Shares Down 8.1%

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) shares dropped 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.78 and last traded at $48.78. Approximately 105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.08.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Azrieli Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Azrieli Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99.

Azrieli Group Ltd. operates in the real estate industry. The company operates in four segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Leasable Office and Other Space in Israel, Income-Producing Properties segment in the U.S., and Senior Housing segments. It develops, acquires, leases out, manages, and maintains malls and retails centers in Israel; and office buildings and parks for offices and high-tech industry, as well as logistic areas and storage.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.