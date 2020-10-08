Azrieli Group (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Shares Down 8.1%

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) shares dropped 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.78 and last traded at $48.78. Approximately 105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.08.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Azrieli Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99.

About Azrieli Group (OTCMKTS:AZRGF)

Azrieli Group Ltd. operates in the real estate industry. The company operates in four segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Leasable Office and Other Space in Israel, Income-Producing Properties segment in the U.S., and Senior Housing segments. It develops, acquires, leases out, manages, and maintains malls and retails centers in Israel; and office buildings and parks for offices and high-tech industry, as well as logistic areas and storage.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit