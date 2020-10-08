B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II (NYSE:BMRG) Trading Down 0.5%

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II (NYSE:BMRG) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 279,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 295,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRG. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II during the second quarter worth $1,416,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II during the second quarter worth $2,275,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II during the second quarter worth $2,699,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II during the third quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

