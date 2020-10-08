Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 51,816,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,364,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $218.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

