Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,408 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,732 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 91,987 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Adobe by 43.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Adobe by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $490.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,603. The company has a fifty day moving average of $486.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,986 shares of company stock worth $38,336,132. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

