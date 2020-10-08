Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. FMR LLC raised its position in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its position in shares of Intel by 195.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,898 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.37. 22,290,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,893,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.35. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $226.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

