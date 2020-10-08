Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.7% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.46. 12,141,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,640,734. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $212.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

