Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,732 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.0% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the software company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $271,000. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 149.5% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,865 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Adobe by 11.3% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 711 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $490.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,603. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $486.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.66. The company has a market capitalization of $235.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.63.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.53, for a total value of $1,181,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $8,922,311.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total transaction of $234,643.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,986 shares of company stock valued at $38,336,132 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

