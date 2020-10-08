Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.78. 1,719,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,494. The stock has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $205.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.04.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,942. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.