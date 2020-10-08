Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,794 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,354,554,000 after purchasing an additional 81,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,329,835,000 after purchasing an additional 597,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.78. 1,719,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,494. The stock has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $205.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America increased their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.04.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,942. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.