Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,178 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,178 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 803,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 36,521 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 64,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 56,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,018,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,873,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

