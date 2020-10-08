Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,579 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,186 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,930,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,292,133,000 after purchasing an additional 256,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,002,182,000 after purchasing an additional 391,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

VZ traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,260,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,990,395. The stock has a market cap of $244.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.