Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.69.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.34. 5,533,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,815,451. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

