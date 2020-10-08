Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,564 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.6% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 178.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.63.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.54. 3,397,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,280,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.68. The company has a market cap of $192.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

