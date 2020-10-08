Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 823 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Home Depot by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.94.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $284.52. 2,254,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,037,681. The company has a market cap of $306.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

