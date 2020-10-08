Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 115,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9,202.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 348,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 344,729 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 76,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $1,843,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.28. 1,622,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,868. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.