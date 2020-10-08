BEST (NYSE:BSTI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.82

BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 1758363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63.

About BEST (NYSE:BSTI)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

