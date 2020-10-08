Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) Plans $0.12 None Dividend

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) announced a None dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BQH opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $16.87.

About Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

