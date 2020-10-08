Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) Plans $0.12 None Dividend

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) announced a None dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.
Shares of NYSE:BQH opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $16.87.
About Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust
