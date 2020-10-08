Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 351.88 ($4.60).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boohoo Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

BOO stock traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 336.70 ($4.40). The stock had a trading volume of 6,946,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,909,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 320.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 302.51. Boohoo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

