Boyuan Construction Group (TSE:BOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $660.50

Boyuan Construction Group Inc (TSE:BOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$660.50 and last traded at C$650.50, with a volume of 519753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$635.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$293.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,704.67.

About Boyuan Construction Group (TSE:BOY)

Boyuan Construction Group, Inc, a general contracting construction company, constructs residential and commercial buildings, municipal infrastructure, and engineering projects in the People's Republic of China. It constructs residential areas, including housing projects for multi-home neighborhoods and condominium projects; customized factories for the purpose of production, manufacturing, and processing activities; business and residential buildings for the purpose of tourism, restaurants, entertainment, offices, and mixed use office/residential buildings; and public infrastructure projects, such as bus stations, squares, traffic hubs, nursing homes, and government institutions for urban development.

