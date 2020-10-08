Brokerages Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Westlake Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.88.

WLK traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.93. 225,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,493. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $75.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 161.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 518,844 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,790.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 64,412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,583,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 16,847 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

