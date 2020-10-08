Brokerages Expect Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) will report $197.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $202.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $302.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $774.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $770.00 million to $781.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $790.87 million, with estimates ranging from $774.10 million to $811.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.44. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $171.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exterran has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of Exterran stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.11. Exterran has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the second quarter worth $80,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Exterran in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.