Brokerages Set Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) PT at $32.75

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HR shares. Raymond James raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th.

NYSE:HR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.67. 35,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,800. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Hall Braman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 108.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 24.9% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

