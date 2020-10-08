Brokerages Set Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Target Price at €80.80

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €81.70 ($96.12).

A number of research firms recently commented on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock traded up €4.16 ($4.89) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €94.08 ($110.68). 247,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €82.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of -7.45. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a twelve month high of €90.24 ($106.16).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.