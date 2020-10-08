Brokerages Set Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) PT at $10.90

Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.87.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zynga from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $102,964.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 267,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $2,271,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,707 shares of company stock worth $3,793,437 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.31. 764,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,430,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $518.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

