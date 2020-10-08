Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

NYSE BEP traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,170. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,762,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,777 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,223.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,243,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,362 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,635,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,282,000 after purchasing an additional 672,877 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 809,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,069,000 after purchasing an additional 494,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 657,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 364,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

