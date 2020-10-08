Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) and Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) Financial Review

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) and Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Captor Capital alerts:

This table compares Captor Capital and Quantum Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -263.07% -71.64% -58.09% Quantum Materials N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Captor Capital and Quantum Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $9.39 million 0.53 -$24.72 million N/A N/A Quantum Materials $20,000.00 689.15 -$9.40 million N/A N/A

Quantum Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Captor Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Captor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Captor Capital has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Materials has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Captor Capital and Quantum Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Quantum Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Quantum Materials beats Captor Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Captor Capital Company Profile

There is no company description available for Captor Capital Corp.

Quantum Materials Company Profile

Quantum Materials Corp., a nanotechnology company, designs, develops, produces, and supplies quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles in the United States. Its products are used for a range of applications in the televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Captor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.