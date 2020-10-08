Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $191.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Carvana from $120.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B.Riley Securit lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.00. The stock had a trading volume of 998,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,624. Carvana has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $242.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 2.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $68,303,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,275,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,173.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,885,990 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 22.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.7% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 400.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.7% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

