Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $191.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Carvana from $120.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B.Riley Securit lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.00. The stock had a trading volume of 998,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,624. Carvana has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $242.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 2.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $68,303,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,275,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,173.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,885,990 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 22.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.7% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 400.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.7% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Analyst Recommendations for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit