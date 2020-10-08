CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Price Down 7.7%

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.71. 5,354,419 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 2,990,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CBAK Energy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $241.71 million, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 2.15.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.