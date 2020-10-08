Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading Down 6.6%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $17.01. 543,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,261,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLDX. BidaskClub raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $665.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.92.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,035.16% and a negative return on equity of 36.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,620,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,930,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,923,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,125,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.