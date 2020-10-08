Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Trading Up 5.2%

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.38. Approximately 221,582 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 167,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cellectis from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $823.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 89.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 million. Research analysts expect that Cellectis SA will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

