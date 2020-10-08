Celo (CELO) Market Capitalization Reaches $252.52 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00018566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $252.52 million and $4.36 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00253880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00037670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00087187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.01513592 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00155739 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.