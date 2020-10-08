Centrus Energy (NASDAQ:LEU) Trading Up 1%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:LEU) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 99,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 85,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

Centrus Energy (NASDAQ:LEU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

