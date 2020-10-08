Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.59. 895,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,467,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CENX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.98.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $285.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 11,282 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $115,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $99,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,490 shares of company stock worth $1,260,596. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.