Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Trading 5.4% Higher

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 855,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,533,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

